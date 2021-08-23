YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given a $103.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

YETI (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned a $103.00 price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

NYSE YETI opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,413,156. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

