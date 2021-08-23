Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 2,700 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.55. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

