Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $286.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

