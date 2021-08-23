Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Cuts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 158.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $7,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.