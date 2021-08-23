Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $434,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $19,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $13,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $8,576,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $5,807,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $4,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

