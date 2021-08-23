Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 19.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

