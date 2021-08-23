Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $73,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

