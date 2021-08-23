Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). AxoGen posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $15.55 on Monday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.