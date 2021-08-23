Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $1.96. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 44.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

