Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $21.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. First Bank reported sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $88.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.20 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Bank by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,393. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

