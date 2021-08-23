Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $343.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.20 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $275.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. 216,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,788. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

