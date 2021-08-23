Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

IR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.01. 98,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.