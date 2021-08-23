Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iQIYI.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $139,608,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iQIYI by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 13,382,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,331,021. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

