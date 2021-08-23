Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 439,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,051. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,574,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

