Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce sales of $102.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $390.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 14,062,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

