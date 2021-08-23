Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce $50.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $209.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 471.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 82,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

