Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Crown reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

