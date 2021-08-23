Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
