Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

