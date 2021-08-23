Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. 90,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,468. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 608.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

