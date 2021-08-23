Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.37. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,533,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

