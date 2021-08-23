Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report sales of $306.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.60 million. Novavax reported sales of $157.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX traded up $13.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

