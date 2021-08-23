Zacks: Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. PAE reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PAE from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

PAE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 7,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. PAE has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.