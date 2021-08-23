Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report sales of $134.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.97 million to $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $602.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 501,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,133. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $844.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $956,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

