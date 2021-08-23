Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.79 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.85. 3,528,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,889. The company has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

