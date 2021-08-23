Zacks: Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.21. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,746. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

