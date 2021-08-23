Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($5.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.18) to ($6.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,989,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

