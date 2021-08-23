Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.80. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

