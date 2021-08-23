Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $139,662. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $47.93.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

