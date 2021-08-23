Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

HLT stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.07. 83,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,920. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.63.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,891,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,197,000 after acquiring an additional 178,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

