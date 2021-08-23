Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.98. 5,504,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. The stock has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.