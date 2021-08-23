Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $25.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $28.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $45.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,866,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,140,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.57. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

