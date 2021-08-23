Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 18,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $206.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.30. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

