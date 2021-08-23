Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICL. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

