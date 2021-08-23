Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICL. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.