Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $610.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.64 million and the lowest is $600.50 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $13,384,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kirby by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.