Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce $185.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.25 million and the highest is $201.08 million. Life Storage reported sales of $156.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $731.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.75 million to $767.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $779.07 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.83. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $122.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.