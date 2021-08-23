Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYXH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYXH traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,687. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.