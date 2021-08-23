Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $46.61.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.