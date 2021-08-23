Zacks: Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

