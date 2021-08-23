Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.