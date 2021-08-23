Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 159,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 79,114.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

