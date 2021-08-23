Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. 641,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,341. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

