Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE NOAH opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noah by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Noah by 175.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Noah during the second quarter worth $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Noah by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

