Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.91.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

