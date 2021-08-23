Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) to Sell

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

SUNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.18 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

