Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.67.

ACMR opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,235 shares of company stock worth $5,567,231. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ACM Research by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ACM Research by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

