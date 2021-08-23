Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Buy

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial’s second-quarter earnings beat the estimate. It is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable it to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, high costs due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 398,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after acquiring an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 1,217.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 168,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 324.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

