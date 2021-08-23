Zilliqa Reaches One Day Volume of $199.66 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $199.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,935,437,221 coins and its circulating supply is 11,643,970,068 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

