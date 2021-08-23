Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $656.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 866,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $78.74 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

