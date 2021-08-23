ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $176.05 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00161914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,617.58 or 1.00346937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.11 or 0.01011424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.06 or 0.06876305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

