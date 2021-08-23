zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €390.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €393.00 ($462.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €286.87. zooplus has a 1 year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1 year high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

